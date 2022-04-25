Menu

Canada

RCMP searching for missing Portage la Prairie man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 6:01 pm
Shawn Roy Miness, 42. View image in full screen
Shawn Roy Miness, 42. RCMP Handout

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 42-year-old man.

Shawn Roy Miness was last seen on Thursday, April 21, at a home on Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie.

Miness is six feet tall and roughly 190 lbs., with very short, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

