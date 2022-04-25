RCMP searching for missing Portage la Prairie man

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 42-year-old man.
Shawn Roy Miness was last seen on Thursday, April 21, at a home on Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie.
Miness is six feet tall and roughly 190 lbs., with very short, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Manitoba RCMP on highway closures
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments