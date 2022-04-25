RCMP searching for missing Portage la Prairie man

Send this page to someone via email

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 42-year-old man.

Shawn Roy Miness was last seen on Thursday, April 21, at a home on Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie.

#rcmpmb are requesting help in locating 42 Shawn Roy Miness who was last seen at a home on Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie on April 21. He’s 6’0”, 190lbs w/ very short dark hair & brown eyes. No known clothing descriptors at this time. Have info? Call RCMP @ 204-857-4445 pic.twitter.com/V8h2X7AV54 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Miness is six feet tall and roughly 190 lbs., with very short, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:27 Manitoba RCMP on highway closures Manitoba RCMP on highway closures – Apr 14, 2022