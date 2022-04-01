Manitoba RCMP find guns, meth in Virden home

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after Virden RCMP say they found a cache of guns and methamphetamine in a home last week.

Police say they entered the home on Princess Street West after receiving a tip that there were firearms inside last Thursday.

Once inside they say officers found five long guns and ammunition. They say one of the guns was loaded.

Justin Boyd, 33, charged after #rcmpmb recovered 5 unlawfully possessed long guns & ammunition from his residence in Virden. One long gun was loaded when recovered. When arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine. Charged w/ Possession. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/dKbnlNEXYL — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 1, 2022

A 33-year-old man was arrested and police say he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The accused is facing multiple firearm offences as well as a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Police continue to investigate and the accused has since been released from custody.