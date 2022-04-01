Manitoba RCMP find guns, meth in Virden home

A man is facing charges after Virden RCMP say they found a cache of guns and methamphetamine in a home last week.
Police say they entered the home on Princess Street West after receiving a tip that there were firearms inside last Thursday.
Once inside they say officers found five long guns and ammunition. They say one of the guns was loaded.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and police say he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
The accused is facing multiple firearm offences as well as a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Police continue to investigate and the accused has since been released from custody.
