Global News Hour at 6 BC August 21 2020 9:23pm 01:57 Former illicit drug user credits cannabis with saving her life A former illicit drug user says cannabis use helped her quit heroin and meth. Linda Aylesworth tells us why she isn’t alone in finding cannabis use as a tool to harm reduction. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7292281/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7292281/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?