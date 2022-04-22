Bill Peters in the running for Grande Prairie Storm head coaching job

Send this page to someone via email

Former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters is the “leading candidate” for a head coaching vacancy with the Grande Prairie Storm of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

However, team president Murray Toews said Friday no final decisions have been made.

“He hasn’t been selected yet. The process of hiring the next head coach of the Grande Prairie Storm, we hope to have in place by the end of next week because our spring camp opens up (Friday),” Toews told Global News.

Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames in 2019 following allegations he previously used racial slurs and struck players.

Akim Aliu, who is Black, played for Peters when both were with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs more than a decade ago. He accused his former coach in November 2019 of using racial profanities.

Michal Jordan, who played for Peters with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, also alleged Peters kicked him and punched another unnamed player during a game.

Both the NHL and Flames launched investigations into the allegations.

In April 2020, Peters took a job coaching the Russian hockey club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg.

“I think as time goes on we all grow and improve and become better versions of ourselves, and I’m no different than that. You learn from all the experiences that you’re in, and you become better,” Peters said during a video conference call with Russian media at the time.

“It’s no different right now, going through a very trying time right now in the world with the global pandemic, and I believe we’re going to come out of this, and when we come out of this people are going to be better people for it and more passionate and compassionate towards each other and more patient.”

The Grande Prairie Storm recently split up leadership duties and will be relying on General Manager Mark Bomersback and a hiring committee — which Toews said he is not part of — to make the head coach decision.

Global News asked Toews how Peters’ history was addressed in the interview process.

“The hiring committee has a very diligent process this year,” Toews told Global News on Friday. “They’ve gone through close to 10 different candidates. The questions they asked Bill I’m not privy to but it’ll be part of my agenda next week.

“The hiring committee is obviously going to be doing all the due diligence on that, or they’ve already done it,” he said.

“If Bill is the selected guy, if we end up hiring Bill Peters to coach the Grande Prairie Storm, we’ll have to obviously deal with that.”

Commenting on his past is something for Peters to do himself, Toews said.

“I know what kind of person Bill Peters is,” he added.

“It’s a thing for Bill to answer… if he becomes the next head coach of the Grande Prairie Storm.”

Personally, Toews said he believes in second chances and that people can change.

“I believe in change and there had better be change.

“In the sports I’ve played and the things I’ve been involved in, if you’re part of the problem, you want to be part of the solution.

“If it ends up being Bill, I hope he’s part of the solution.”