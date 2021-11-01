Menu

Canada

NHL says it’s completed Bill Peters investigation, but Akim Aliu’s lawyer casts doubt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 5:51 pm
A file photo of former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters. View image in full screen
A file photo of former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The NHL says it has completed its investigation into the conduct of former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters on Monday the league has wrapped up its investigation of Peters’ alleged racist and abusive behaviour toward his players.

Akim Aliu, who is Black, played for Peters when both were with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs more than a decade ago. He accused his former coach in November 2019 of using racial profanities.

A file photo of Akim Aliu. View image in full screen
A file photo of Akim Aliu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Michal Jordan, who played for Peters with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, also alleged Peters kicked him and punched another unnamed player during a game.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns amid racial slur, abuse allegations 

Click to play video: 'Bill Peters resigns as head coach of Calgary Flames, team looks to move on after tumultuous week' Bill Peters resigns as head coach of Calgary Flames, team looks to move on after tumultuous week

Peters resigned as head coach of the Calgary Flames in the wake of the accusations.

Daly said Monday the NHL had been in touch with Aliu’s representatives about next steps, but Ben Meiselas, Aliu’s lawyer, later tweeted he had not been contacted.

Watch below: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

