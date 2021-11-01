NHL says it’s completed Bill Peters investigation, but Akim Aliu’s lawyer casts doubt

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL says it has completed its investigation into the conduct of former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters on Monday the league has wrapped up its investigation of Peters’ alleged racist and abusive behaviour toward his players.

Akim Aliu, who is Black, played for Peters when both were with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs more than a decade ago. He accused his former coach in November 2019 of using racial profanities.

View image in full screen A file photo of Akim Aliu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Michal Jordan, who played for Peters with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, also alleged Peters kicked him and punched another unnamed player during a game.

Peters resigned as head coach of the Calgary Flames in the wake of the accusations.

Daly said Monday the NHL had been in touch with Aliu’s representatives about next steps, but Ben Meiselas, Aliu’s lawyer, later tweeted he had not been contacted.

This is news to me & not true. I am Akim’s rep & NHL has not been in touch with us for over a year. Also, investigation was into broader issues of racism Akim experienced entire career in NHL & not limited to Peters. Witnesses we told them about haven’t been contacted. 🧐 https://t.co/GeE2P614oj — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 1, 2021

