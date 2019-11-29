Menu

Calgary Flames

Live Updates

Calgary Flames host Friday news conference amid Bill Peters allegations

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 11:38 am
WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m. MT as Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving addresses the media.

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is expected to update the media on the team’s investigation into allegations that head coach Bill Peters used a racial slur against a former player at a Friday news conference.

The news conference will be held at the Saddledome at 10:30 a.m. MT.

Controversy has been brewing since Monday night when former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted that a former coach had directed a racial slur at him in 2009-10 while with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

READ MORE: Bill Peters still on staff as NHL, Calgary Flames investigate alleged racial slurs

Aliu did not refer to Peters by name in his tweet, but he used Calgary’s airport code “YYC” when writing about the specific coach.

He alleged “the N-bomb” had been dropped several times toward him in the dressing room in his rookie year because the coach didn’t like his choice of music.

Story continues below advertisement

Peters issued an apology in a letter addressed to Treliving two days after the tweet.

The apology did not mention Aliu, who released his own statement on Twitter on Thursday calling Peters’ letter “misleading, insincere and concerning.”

READ MORE: Ex-NHLer Daniel Carcillo alleges verbal abuse by long-time coach Darryl Sutter

The Flames were on a road trip when the controversy broke. Peters was not with the team Wednesday night in Buffalo as the Flames continued an investigation into the allegations.

The NHL is also investigating.

Aliu said Thursday that he has accepted an invitation from the NHL to discuss the situation and will not make any further comments until after the meeting.

Calgary hosts the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

With files from Global News

© 2019 The Canadian Press
