Calgary Flames

Canada

Akim Aliu calls Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters’ apology ‘misleading, insincere and concerning’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 12:51 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Calgary Flames.

Akim Aliu is not happy with the apology Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters issued for a racial slur he allegedly used when both were in the minors 10 years ago.

The former NHL player released his own statement Thursday on Twitter, saying he found Peters’ statement to be “misleading, insincere and concerning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Aliu says he has accepted an invitation from the NHL to discuss the situation and will not make any further comments until after the meeting.

Peters issued a letter Wednesday night to multiple media outlets, apologizing to the Flames and general manager Brad Treliving. The letter did not mention Aliu.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames coach apologizes for ‘offensive language’ after player alleges he used racial slur

In a letter addressed to Treliving released to multiple news outlets, Peters said he used “offensive language … in a professional setting a decade ago.”

Peters called it an “isolated and immediately regrettable incident.”

READ MORE: NHL, Flames investigate allegations against coach

Related News

The statement drew criticism from some on social media.

Former NHL player Georges Laraque tweeted “The @NHLFlames and the @NHL can now finally conclude their investigation and fire him, what more can they need after this…?”

Aliu tweeted Monday that Peters directed racial slurs towards him when both were with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs — the Chicago Blackhawks’ top farm team — in 2009-10.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Ukraine and Canada, Aliu never referred to Peters by name, but used Calgary’s airport code “YYC” when writing about a coach who allegedly “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bill Peters still on staff as NHL, Calgary Flames investigate alleged racial slurs

Aliu has not responded to interview requests from The Canadian Press.

Peters did not coach the Flames on Wednesday night when Calgary won in Buffalo against the Sabres.

Calgary Flames GM receives apology statement from coach Bill Peters
Calgary Flames GM receives apology statement from coach Bill Peters

After the game, Treliving said the Flames’ investigation was ongoing and added there was a chance of another update on Thursday.

The Flames were scheduled to be off Thursday before returning to practice Friday in Calgary. Their next game is Saturday against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLCalgary FlamesCalgary SportsBill PetersHockey CoachCalgary Flames Head CoachAkim AliuCalgary Flames coachAlleged racial slurBill Peters allegationBill Peters apology
