Calgary Flames

Sports

Calgary Flames trying to focus on hockey amid Bill Peters allegations

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 12:41 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 1:40 pm

The Calgary Flames are doing their best to focus on hockey with the future of head coach Bill Peters still up in air amidst allegations he directed racist comments at one of his players in the minors 10 years ago.

Peters is still employed by the team, but will not be behind the bench when the Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Bill Peters still on staff as NHL, Calgary Flames investigate alleged racial slurs

Associate coach Geoff Ward, who will lead the Flames against the Sabres, said he didn’t know if Peters is still in Buffalo.

Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuk started his scrum at KeyBank Center on Wednesday morning by saying he would only answer questions about hockey.

Former NHLer Akim Aliu made the allegations against Peters via Twitter on Monday night.

Aliu, who is black, never referred to Peters by name, but referenced Calgary’s airport code “YYC” when writing about the alleged coach involved in the matter.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Welcome to a new era in the National Hockey League

He alleged during the 2009-10 season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League that Peters: “Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.”

Aliu has not responded to interview requests from The Canadian Press.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
