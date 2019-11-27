Calgary Flames trying to focus on hockey amid Bill Peters allegations

The Calgary Flames are doing their best to focus on hockey with the future of head coach Bill Peters still up in air amidst allegations he directed racist comments at one of his players in the minors 10 years ago.

Peters is still employed by the team, but will not be behind the bench when the Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Associate coach Geoff Ward, who will lead the Flames against the Sabres, said he didn’t know if Peters is still in Buffalo.

Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuk started his scrum at KeyBank Center on Wednesday morning by saying he would only answer questions about hockey.

Former NHLer Akim Aliu made the allegations against Peters via Twitter on Monday night.

Aliu, who is black, never referred to Peters by name, but referenced Calgary’s airport code “YYC” when writing about the alleged coach involved in the matter.

He alleged during the 2009-10 season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League that Peters: “Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.”

Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music. First one to — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn’t you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Pro career — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Aliu has not responded to interview requests from The Canadian Press.