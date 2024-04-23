Kitchener Rangers’ Brzustewicz and Rehkopf join AHL clubs for rest of spring

Send this page to someone via email

With their season having come to an end following a four-game sweep by the London Knights, at least two Kitchener Rangers will spend the rest of the spring suiting up for American Hockey League clubs.

Star defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz has signed a tryout agreement with the Calgary Wranglers, who are the Calgary Flames AHL affiliate.

Last month, the six-foot defenceman signed a three-year deal with the Flames. He was a third-round pick for the Canucks in 2023, but Vancouver dealt him to Calgary as part of a midseason trade.

Brzustewicz had an outstanding season for the Blueshirts this year, having recorded 92 points, tying a team record.

The Rangers’ top scorer this season, Carson Rehkopf, signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

He was drafted by the Kraken in the second round of the 2023 draft, and is expected to report to their AHL-affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, for the rest of the season.

The Barrie-native scored 52 goals this season while also totalling 95 points — an impressive number, considering he missed a number of games around the Christmas holidays to suit up for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.