Video link
Headline link
Sports

Barnes remains doubtful for Game 4 versus Philly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 1:02 pm

TORONTO – Injured Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes remains doubtful for Saturday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes suffered a sprained left ankle in the Toronto’s opening game of their best-of-seven playoff series against the Sixers, when Philly big man Joel Embiid stepped on his foot.

Toronto Raptors return home trailing 76ers in playoff series

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he participated in parts of practice on Friday, and he’s not ruling out the possibility he may play.

The Raptors face elimination on Saturday, trailing Philadelphia 3-0.

Barnes, a finalist for NBA rookie of the year, had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists when he was injured with about nine minutes to play in Game 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports Toronto Raptors Basketball NBA National Basketball Association

