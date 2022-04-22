Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

Winnipeg man charged after kids sexually assaulted at unlicensed daycare: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 1:38 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of sexual assault and child pornography charges after police say two children under the age of 10 were sexually assaulted at a home also used as an unlicensed home daycare. Global News

A man is facing charges after Winnipeg police say two children were sexually abused at a North End home used as an unlicensed daycare.

Police say the man lived at the home where the daycare was being run in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue but didn’t work there.

Read more: Winnipeg man in custody as police investigate sexual assault of girl, 12

They say both victims are under the age of 10 and had been attending the home daycare when they were assaulted.

Police say the charges stem from two investigations. The first was started by investigators in the child abuse unit in September 2021 after police say a child was sexually assaulted by a man at the home earlier that summer.

Click to play video: 'Therapy dogs helping child abuse victims' Therapy dogs helping child abuse victims
Therapy dogs helping child abuse victims – Apr 6, 2022

Robert Dale Prince, 36, was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in October.

A second investigation was started in January when the internet child exploitation unit learned about child sexual abuse imagery that had been uploaded to what police call a popular social media site in April 2021.

Read more: Girl, 12, seriously sexually assaulted near downtown Winnipeg bus stop: police

That investigation led back to their original suspect after police say more than 150 photos and videos of child pornography were found during a forensic analysis of his electronic device.

They say the videos and images contained evidence of a second sexual assault on a second child at the home.

Prince was charged with a number of additional offences April 11, including sexual assault, sexual interference, possession of child pornography, and two counts of making, printing or possessing any child pornography for publication.

He is also charged with importing, distributing, selling or possessing child pornography for distribution or sale.

Police couldn’t say whether the daycare is still operating, but did say parents and child agencies have been notified.

Read more: Man charged after teenage boy sexually assaulted near Winnipeg bus stop: police

They say there is a possibility there are more victims.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6172 or the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296. Child abuse imagery can be reported on the police’s non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagChild Pornography tagDaycare tagSexual Abuse tagNorth End Winnipeg tagAberdeen Avenue tagunlicensed daycare tagRobert Dale Prince tagWinnipeg Sexual Abuse tag

