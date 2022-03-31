Menu

Crime

Man charged after teenage boy sexually assaulted near Winnipeg bus stop: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 12:09 pm
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted near a bus stop earlier this month. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted near a bus stop earlier this month. File / Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say a 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted near a bus stop in the Inkster Garden neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police began investigating after the incident was reported on March 8.

Read more: Girl, 12, seriously sexually assaulted near downtown Winnipeg bus stop: police

They say the teenager had left a bus stop near Old Commonwealth Path and Doctor Jose Rizal Way when an unknown man approached and started what police describe as an inappropriate conversation.

The man then repeatedly fondled the teen before leaving, police said in a release Thursday.

A suspect was arrested in the 100 block of Waterford Green Common on Monday.

A 33-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release.

Read more: Winnipeg man in custody as police investigate sexual assault of girl, 12

He remains in police custody.

Investigators say anyone with information can call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

