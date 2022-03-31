Man charged after teenage boy sexually assaulted near Winnipeg bus stop: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say a 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted near a bus stop in the Inkster Garden neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police began investigating after the incident was reported on March 8.

They say the teenager had left a bus stop near Old Commonwealth Path and Doctor Jose Rizal Way when an unknown man approached and started what police describe as an inappropriate conversation.

The man then repeatedly fondled the teen before leaving, police said in a release Thursday.

The Sex Crimes Unit has charged Derrick Marco Ross, 33, after a 16-year-old male was sexually assaulted while walking in the Inkster Gardens area. Anyone with info that may assist investigators is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245. Release: https://t.co/B9Bj3AKoCf — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 31, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A suspect was arrested in the 100 block of Waterford Green Common on Monday.

A 33-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release.

He remains in police custody.

Investigators say anyone with information can call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:57 Lundar man arrested for 1980s child sex assaults, Winnipeg police say Lundar man arrested for 1980s child sex assaults, Winnipeg police say – Mar 14, 2022