Girl, 12, seriously sexually assaulted near downtown Winnipeg bus stop: police

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted by a man she met at a downtown bus stop Monday afternoon.

Police say the girl had been waiting in a bus shelter at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street around 3:30 p.m. when an adult man struck up a conversation.

The man convinced the girl to walk with him, police said in a release Wednesday.

They say the suspect took the girl to a building stairwell off Lombard Avenue and Rorie Street, where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

Child Abuse Unit is investigating an assault that occurred on March 21. A 12yr old girl was at a transit shelter when an adult male convinced the girl to walk with him, he then took the girl into a stairwell where she was sexually assaulted.

The victim left the area and reported the incident to police.

The suspect has shaggy hair and was wearing dirty, unkempt clothing, according to a description provided by police.

He was wearing a black jacket and carrying a backpack, investigators say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).