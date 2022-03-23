Menu

Crime

Girl, 12, seriously sexually assaulted near downtown Winnipeg bus stop: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 1:58 pm
Winnipeg police file photo. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police file photo. Joe Scarpelli / Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted by a man she met at a downtown bus stop Monday afternoon.

Police say the girl had been waiting in a bus shelter at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street around 3:30 p.m. when an adult man struck up a conversation.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest two men within one hour downtown

The man convinced the girl to walk with him, police said in a release Wednesday.

They say the suspect took the girl to a building stairwell off Lombard Avenue and Rorie Street, where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim left the area and reported the incident to police.

The suspect has shaggy hair and was wearing dirty, unkempt clothing, according to a description provided by police.

Read more: Lundar man arrested for 1980s child sex assaults, Winnipeg police say

He was wearing a black jacket and carrying a backpack, investigators say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

