Crime

Winnipeg police arrest two men within one hour downtown

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 3:56 pm
WPS Badge View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service member's badge. JGW

Winnipeg police arrested two men within one hour of each other in separate incidents – one of which was actually inside Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters.

According to investigators, that man walked into WPS HQ around 5:15 p.m. on Friday and his erratic behaviour caught the attention of officers. Police say the man was punching and kicking doors, hit a panic button and pulled out a knife when police got close to him.

Officers safely arrested the man and believe methamphetamine played a role in the bizarre incident. The 27-year-old male is now facing one weapons charge.

Read more: One suspect still at large in fatal 2021 shooting, Winnipeg police say

Shortly after, and not too far away from the downtown police HQ, a 38-year-old man was picked up after allegedly sexually assaulting a 52-year-old woman in a bus shelter on the corner of Garry Street and Portage Avenue.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the man entered the shelter and made a sexual comment to the woman before exposing himself. A passerby called police. Officers arrested the man for assault and sexual assault. The victim and the suspect did not know each other, according to police.

Click to play video: 'State of emergency stays in effect, but Winnipeg police see gradual drop in COVID-19 cases' State of emergency stays in effect, but Winnipeg police see gradual drop in COVID-19 cases
