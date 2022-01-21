Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One suspect still at large in fatal 2021 shooting, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 3:03 pm
Bryce Keating is wanted by police in connection with the Nov. 29, 2021 shooting death of Tyler Yarema in Winnipeg.
Bryce Keating is wanted by police in connection with the Nov. 29, 2021 shooting death of Tyler Yarema in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have only one suspect left at large in connection with the Nov. 29, 2021 shooting death of Tyler Yarema.

Members of the police homicide unit arrested Jake Steven Ducharme — who is now in custody facing second-degree murder charges — on Thursday, leaving 23-year-old Bryce Alexander Keating the only outstanding suspect.

Read more: One suspect in custody, two still at large in 2021 St. Vital shooting death

Keating is the subject of a warrant for second-degree murder, and police are advising Winnipeggers not to approach him if he’s spotted, as he may be armed and dangerous.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or 911.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate a pair of homicides almost 12 hours apart' Winnipeg police investigate a pair of homicides almost 12 hours apart
Winnipeg police investigate a pair of homicides almost 12 hours apart – Nov 30, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagWanted Man tagArrest Warrant tagWinnipeg murder tagMurder Suspect tagBryce Keating tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers