One suspect still at large in fatal 2021 shooting, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police have only one suspect left at large in connection with the Nov. 29, 2021 shooting death of Tyler Yarema.

Members of the police homicide unit arrested Jake Steven Ducharme — who is now in custody facing second-degree murder charges — on Thursday, leaving 23-year-old Bryce Alexander Keating the only outstanding suspect.

Keating is the subject of a warrant for second-degree murder, and police are advising Winnipeggers not to approach him if he’s spotted, as he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or 911.

