One suspect in custody, two still at large in 2021 St. Vital shooting death

A suspect is in custody while two more remain at large in the fatal shooting of a Winnipeg man in November of last year.

Winnipeg police said 33-year-old Jamie Lee Rudolph was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Wednesday, in connection with the murder of Tyler Yarema.

Two other suspects, the subject of second-degree murder warrants, continue to evade police, who are reaching out to the public for more information.

Bryce Alexander Keating, 23, and Jake Steven Ducharme, 32, are not to be approached if they’re spotted, police said. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508.

The victim, 42, was found by police in the early morning of Nov. 29, 2021, at a Forrester Avenue home, and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

