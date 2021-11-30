Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man dies from St. Vital shooting, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 12:40 pm
A man is dead after being shot in St. Vital on Forrester Street. View image in full screen
A man is dead after being shot in St. Vital on Forrester Street. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A Winnipeg man is dead after a shooting early Monday at a St. Vital home.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Forrester Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Monday, where they found a man who had been shot.

Winnipeg police investigating north end shooting

The man, 42-year-old Tyler Patrick Yarema, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).



