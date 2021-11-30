Winnipeg man dies from St. Vital shooting, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is dead after a shooting early Monday at a St. Vital home.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Forrester Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Monday, where they found a man who had been shot.

The man, 42-year-old Tyler Patrick Yarema, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

