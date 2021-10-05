Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating north end shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 4:37 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that put a man in his 40s in the hospital.

Police said they were called around 8 a.m. to the area of Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street in north Winnipeg, where they found a man outside who had been shot.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The investigation, police said, led them to a scene near McKenzie Street. There have not been any arrests made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

