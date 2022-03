Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will be speaking to media Monday morning about an arrest connected to what they say is a series of historical sexual assaults.

Police will speak from their headquarters at 11:30 a.m.

They’ll also be providing a public advisory on thefts in the city.

