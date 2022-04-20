CPS slaps more charges on man accused of numerous downtown sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have doled out more charges against a man accused of a string of sexual assaults in the downtown core.

On April 2, at around 1:40 p.m. in the East Village community, police said the sexual assaults began and a suspect was arrested roughly half an hour later.

At the time, CPS believed a man groped women at random as he travelled through the 600 block of 6 Street S.E. and the City Hall LRT station.

Security camera footage captured images of the suspect entering a nearby grocery store where he is also alleged to have committed additional offences.

When the initial news release came out on April 7, police said at least five people came forward to report the assaults. A man, whose name was not disclosed by police, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and other charges are pending.

At his court appearance on Wednesday, 35-year-old Riak Wol was charged with eight counts of sexual assault and one count of theft under $5,000.

Wol remains in police custody and will appear in court on May 14.

