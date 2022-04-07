Arrest made after spree of sexual assaults in Calgary’s East Village

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with at least five sexual assaults that occurred in the span of 30 minutes on Saturday.

Police said the assaults began at about 1:40 p.m. on April 2. A suspect was arrested half an hour later after one of the victims found a nearby officer and pointed out him out.

Police believe a man groped women at random as he travelled through parts of the East Village, between the 600 block of 6 Street S.E. and the City Hall LRT station.

CCTV captured images of the suspect entering a nearby grocery store where he is alleged to have committed additional offences.

After five people came forward to report the assaults. A man, whose name was not disclosed by police, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and other charges are pending.

Police said they are withholding the man’s identity and not releasing what he looks like at this time to “protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.” He remains in custody and is expected to make a court appearance on April 20.

View image in full screen A map of the path Calgary police say a man took on April 2, 2022, that included multiple alleged sexual assaults. handout / Calgary Police Service

Police have released a map of the route they said the suspect took during the time frame that included the sexual assaults with the hope that more information may come to light.

“We understand stranger sexual assault can be shocking and confusing for both the victim and the witness bystanders,” said Sgt. Matt Hinchey, a member of the CPS’ violent crime investigation team.

“We want to encourage bystanders and victims to report this behaviour to police, so we can investigate and support a safe community for all.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

