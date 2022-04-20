Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after drugs, stolen vehicles found at RM of Rockwood home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 1:28 pm
A man and woman from Winnipeg are facing charges after RCMP say drugs, weapons and stolen vehicles were found during a search of a home in the RM of Rockwood over the weekend. View image in full screen
A man and woman from Winnipeg are facing charges after RCMP say drugs, weapons and stolen vehicles were found during a search of a home in the RM of Rockwood over the weekend. RCMP Handout

A pair of Winnipeggers are facing charges after police say drugs, weapons, and several stolen vehicles were found at a home outside of the city.

Stonewall RCMP searched the home in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Read more: $21,000 in meth seized during arrest of ‘known drug trafficker’: Winnipeg police

They say investigators found guns, suspected cocaine and heroin, a number other weapons, a bulletproof vest and six stolen vehicles.

Two adults were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Trending Stories

A 27-year-old man, also from Winnipeg, is facing a long list of charges including six counts of possession of property obtained by crime and several weapons-related offences.

Read more: RCMP Organized Crime Unit seizes meth, weed, crack from Winnipeg home

The male suspect has been remanded into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg' Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg – Mar 29, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crime tagCocaine tagGuns tagHeroin tagStolen Vehicles tagrural Manitoba tagStonewall RCMP tagRural Municipality of Rockwood tagStonewall Man. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers