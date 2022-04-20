Charges laid after drugs, stolen vehicles found at RM of Rockwood home

A pair of Winnipeggers are facing charges after police say drugs, weapons, and several stolen vehicles were found at a home outside of the city.
Stonewall RCMP searched the home in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation.
They say investigators found guns, suspected cocaine and heroin, a number other weapons, a bulletproof vest and six stolen vehicles.
Two adults were arrested.
A 33-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
A 27-year-old man, also from Winnipeg, is facing a long list of charges including six counts of possession of property obtained by crime and several weapons-related offences.
The male suspect has been remanded into custody.
RCMP continue to investigate.
