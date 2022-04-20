Charges laid after drugs, stolen vehicles found at RM of Rockwood home

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Winnipeggers are facing charges after police say drugs, weapons, and several stolen vehicles were found at a home outside of the city.

Stonewall RCMP searched the home in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation.

They say investigators found guns, suspected cocaine and heroin, a number other weapons, a bulletproof vest and six stolen vehicles.

Two adults were arrested.

Apr 17, Stonewall #rcmpmb seized firearms, a quantity of suspected cocaine & heroin, weapons & a bulletproof vest from a home in the RM of Rockwood. 6 stolen vehicles were also located on the property. 27yo Eric Moar has been charged with numerous offences. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/GsNT9uBvg7 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A 27-year-old man, also from Winnipeg, is facing a long list of charges including six counts of possession of property obtained by crime and several weapons-related offences.

The male suspect has been remanded into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

1:19 Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg – Mar 29, 2022