RCMP Organized Crime Unit seizes meth, weed, crack from Winnipeg home

Two Manitobans are facing drug charges after the RCMP’s Organized Crime Unit raided a Winnipeg home on Friday.

Police seized 1 kg of meth, 1 kg of illicit cannabis, and a quantity of crack cocaine in the bust.

One suspect from Portage la Prairie, 43, and a 31-year-old Winnipegger, are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

