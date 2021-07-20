Menu

Crime

RCMP Organized Crime Unit seizes meth, weed, crack from Winnipeg home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 4:25 pm
Drugs seized by Manitoba RCMP.
Drugs seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Two Manitobans are facing drug charges after the RCMP’s Organized Crime Unit raided a Winnipeg home on Friday.

Police seized 1 kg of meth, 1 kg of illicit cannabis, and a quantity of crack cocaine in the bust.

Read more: Man douses himself with lighter fluid, takes meth, asks officers to shoot him: Winnipeg police

One suspect from Portage la Prairie, 43, and a 31-year-old Winnipegger, are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

