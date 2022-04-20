$21,000 in meth seized during arrest of ‘known drug trafficker’: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man police are describing as a “known drug trafficker” was arrested Sunday at a home on Main Street, where police made a large seizure of methamphetamine and other contraband.

Police said the raid turned up 1.5 kg of meth — with a street value of $21,000 — as well as cash packed in bundles, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, and an airsoft handgun.

The man, 52, has been charged with possessing a substance for the purpose of trafficking, possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, and three counts of failing to comply with a firearms prohibition order.

He remains in custody.

