COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains ‘very high’ with 2 new deaths, record hospitalized cases

For the second week in a row, Peterborough Public Health‘s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “very high risk” on Wednesday following two more deaths and hospitalized cases that have surpassed those reached during the peak of the Omicron wave in January.

On April 20, the community risk index was again at “very high risk,” the same as reported on April 13. The index is updated each Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Community risk index for April 20, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

Other data reported Wednesday by the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Lab-confirmed Deaths: 67 — two more since the April 13 update — a vaccinated woman in her 80s and a vaccinated man in his 90s. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 310 — down from 333 last reported by the health unit on April 13. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 184 since the Wednesday, April 13 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,785 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday afternoon reported 37 inpatients, up from 36 reported on Tuesday. There were 32 reported on April 13. The previous record of inpatients at one time was 35 inpatients reported on Jan. 17, 2022, and Jan. 18 amid the Omicron wave.

The health unit reports 294 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — 13 more since the April 13 update. There have been 40 cases in an intensive care unit — one more since April 13.

The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 6,408 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. A new outbreak was declared April 19 at Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence. The first case of COVID-19 was detected on April 11.

There are eight other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared April 14 on the C3 inpatient unit. Details are unavailable.

: Declared April 14 on the C3 inpatient unit. Details are unavailable. Congregate living facility (No. 36) in Peterborough: Declared April 13.

(No. 36) in Peterborough: Declared April 13. Congregate living facility (No. 37) in Peterborough: Declared April 13.

(No. 37) in Peterborough: Declared April 13. St. John’s Centre retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12.

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home reports two cases — one resident and one staff member — in the Harvest House home area.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home reports two cases — one resident and one staff member — in the Harvest House home area. Congregate living facility (No. 35) in Peterborough: Declared April 8.

(No. 35) in Peterborough: Declared April 8. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

Outbreaks declared resolved since April 13:

Congregate living facility (No. 34) in Peterborough: Declared April 5, resolved April 18.

(No. 34) in Peterborough: Declared April 5, resolved April 18. Congregate living facility (No. 32) in Peterborough: Declared April 4, resolved April 18.

(No. 32) in Peterborough: Declared April 4, resolved April 18. Congregate living facility (No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30, resolved April 15.

(No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30, resolved April 15. Congregate living facility (No. 33) in Peterborough: Declared April 4, resolved April 14.

The health unit reports 1,040 cumulative cases associated with 132 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared. There have been 87 outbreak cases over the past 30 days and 24 over the past seven days.

Vaccination

According to the COVID-19 tracker on Wednesday, 334,287 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — an additional 359 doses since April 13. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.4 per cent have two doses and 55.7 per cent have three doses.

87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.4 per cent have two doses and 55.7 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.8 per cent have three doses.

90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.8 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 90.3 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 90.3 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.2 per cent have one dose and 40.7 per cent have two doses.

56.2 per cent have one dose and 40.7 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18.4 per cent have three doses

83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18.4 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,692 residents have received a first dose (36 more since April 13) while 119,511 residents have received two doses (77 more) and 78,903 residents have received a third (booster) dose (228 more).

The health unit updates the list on the health unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11.

Due to demand, the health unit will require all appointments to be booked via Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

