COVID-19: Peterborough area risk index shifts to ‘very high’ following 2 new deaths, 32 hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another two new deaths, 13 additional hospitalizations, three new outbreaks and 111 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 48 hours, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:20 p.m., reported data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Community Risk Index: As of Wednesday, April 13, the region’s community risk index was moved up to “very high risk” from “high risk” reported the past two weeks. The index will be updated each Wednesday afternoon.

“It is clear that the sixth wave is continuing to surge and I remain very concerned for the health of our most vulnerable residents,” stated medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “I know this is not the news we wanted to hear before a long holiday weekend, but the safest course of action is to wear a mask and avoid indoor social gatherings and high-risk settings where transmission can occur. This is important for us all to decrease transmission, but especially those at high risk of severe illness with COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

New PCR-confirmed cases: 111 since the Monday, April 11 update, which reported 63 new cases.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 333 — up from 291 on Monday and 285 reported on Friday, April 8. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 65 — Two more deaths since Monday’s update. The health unit reports the individuals were a man in 70s and a man in his 90s who were both vaccinated. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,601 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon reported 32 inpatients — five more since Tuesday evening. There were 29 inpatients reported on Monday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Wednesday reported 281 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning — 13 more since Monday’s update — and 39 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit (one more since Monday’s update) since March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Resolved cases: 67 more since Monday’s update. The 6,203 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. Three new outbreaks were declared since Monday: at two congregate living facilities (No. 36 and No. 37) and at St. John’s Centre retirement home, all in Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

Two outbreaks were declared resolved Wednesday: PRHC’s A5 inpatient unit (declared March 26) and at Princess Garden Retirement Residence in Peterborough (declared March 31).

Other active outbreaks:

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home reports two cases — one resident and one staff — in the “Harvest” home area. “The affected resident has been isolated for several days already, so public health considers the exposure to be low-risk,” said administrator Debbie Look.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home reports two cases — one resident and one staff — in the “Harvest” home area. “The affected resident has been isolated for several days already, so public health considers the exposure to be low-risk,” said administrator Debbie Look. Congregate living facility (No. 35) in Peterborough: Declared April 8.

(No. 35) in Peterborough: Declared April 8. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6. The retirement home on April 6 reported two residents tested positive and the cases are considered to be linked.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. The retirement home on April 6 reported two residents tested positive and the cases are considered to be linked. Peterborough Regional Health Centre C2 inpatient unit : Declared April 6. The hospital on Thursday told Global News Peterborough there were three confirmed patient cases and two staff cases.

: Declared April 6. The hospital on Thursday told Global News Peterborough there were three confirmed patient cases and two staff cases. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. Congregate living facility (No. 34) in Peterborough: Declared April 5.

(No. 34) in Peterborough: Declared April 5. Congregate living facility (No. 33) in Peterborough: Declared April 4.

(No. 33) in Peterborough: Declared April 4. Congregate living facility (No. 32) in Peterborough: Declared April 4.

(No. 32) in Peterborough: Declared April 4. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

in Peterborough: Declared on April 1. Congregate living facility (No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30.

There have been 1,009 cases (18 more since Monday) associated with 130 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 59 cases in the past 30 days and 20 cases over the past seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

With this sixth wave upon us, preventive measures should be returned & communication needs to be as strong as possible to help us all get through this.

Even the worst of the @COVIDSciOntario modelling projections was showing less cases & hospitalizations than we are seeing. — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) April 13, 2022

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 333,928 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 128 more doses since Monday’s update. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.3 per cent have two doses and 55.6 per cent have three doses.

87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.3 per cent have two doses and 55.6 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.7 per cent have three doses.

90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.7 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 90 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 90 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.2 per cent have one dose and 40.3 per cent have two doses.

56.2 per cent have one dose and 40.3 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18 per cent have three doses

83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,656 residents have received a first dose (13 more) while 119,434 residents have received two doses (35 more) and 78,675 residents have received a third (booster) dose (95 more).

The health unit updates the list on the health unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11.

Due to demand, the health unit will require all appointments to be booked via Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.