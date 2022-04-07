COVID-19: Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports 5 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports another five new hospitalized cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the hospital reported 29 inpatients for COVID-19 — up from 24 inpatients reported on Wednesday afternoon and 22 on Tuesday. Of the 29 inpatients, the hospital in an email to Global News Peterborough at 4:40 p.m. reported three of them are in an intensive care unit with “COVID-19 related illness.”

On Friday, April 1, there were 16 hospitalized cases reported.

There are also two active COVID-19 outbreaks at the hospital:

Unit C2 — Declared on Wednesday on the inpatient unit. The hospital on Thursday reported there are three confirmed patient cases and two staff cases.

Unit A5 — Declared March 26 on the inpatient unit. On Thursday, the hospital reported seven confirmed patient cases, eight staff cases and two student cases.

Peterborough Public Health does not issue case data updates on Thursdays. As of Wednesday afternoon, the health unit reported 252 active lab-confirmed cases along with 10 active outbreaks within its jurisdiction. The 63th death since the pandemic was declared was also reported Wednesday. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott said the region’s transmission rate of COVID-19 was “deeply concerning.” He noted wastewater evidence in the past week has transmission levels exceeding those during the peak of January infection amid the Omicron variant.

The health unit’s community risk index — which monitors a number of factors to help determine transmission risk — remains at ‘high’ for the second week in a row.

“Overall, this high risk rating means we all need to be taking measures to help prevent transmission,” said Piggott. “Including my strong recommendation to continue masking for the time being. We all need to be mindful about the kinds of spaces we are engaging in, especially maskless and the kinds of people we are seeing — especially as we head into holiday time.”

