COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 63 new cases, new hospitalization, outbreak at Millbrook LTC

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another 63 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and a new outbreak over the weekend, according to data released late Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 11:20 a.m., reported data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Community Risk Index: As of Wednesday, April 6, the region’s community risk index was again at “high risk.” The index will be updated each Wednesday afternoon.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 73 since the Friday, April 8 update, which reported 73 new cases.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 291 — up from 285 reported on Friday, April 8. A week ago on April 4, there were 210 cases. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 63 — unchanged since April 6. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,490 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Friday evening reported 26 inpatients — down from 29 on Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, there were three individuals receiving care in an intensive care unit. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Monday reported 268 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning — one more since Friday’s update — and 38 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit (unchanged) since March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Resolved cases: 57 more since Friday’s update. The 6,136 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared Monday morning at Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook.

There are 11 other active outbreaks as of Monday morning:

Congregate living facility (No. 35) in Peterborough: Declared April 8.

(No. 35) in Peterborough: Declared April 8. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6. The retirement home on April 6 reported two residents tested positive and the cases are considered to be linked.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. The retirement home on April 6 reported two residents tested positive and the cases are considered to be linked. Peterborough Regional Health Centre C2 inpatient unit : Declared April 6. The hospital on Thursday told Global News Peterborough there were three confirmed patient cases and two staff cases.

: Declared April 6. The hospital on Thursday told Global News Peterborough there were three confirmed patient cases and two staff cases. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. Congregate living facility (No. 34) in Peterborough: Declared April 5.

(No. 34) in Peterborough: Declared April 5. Congregate living facility (No. 33) in Peterborough: Declared April 4.

(No. 33) in Peterborough: Declared April 4. Congregate living facility (No. 32) in Peterborough: Declared April 4.

(No. 32) in Peterborough: Declared April 4. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

in Peterborough: Declared on April 1. Princess Garden Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 31, the home reported two resident cases in the Independent Retirement area. The cases are believed to be linked.

in Peterborough: Declared March 31, the home reported two resident cases in the Independent Retirement area. The cases are believed to be linked. Congregate living facility (No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30.

(No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30. Peterborough Regional Health Centre A5 inpatient unit: Declared March 26. On Thursday, April 8, the hospital reported seven confirmed patient cases, eight staff cases and two student cases. That’s up from five patient cases reported on March 28.

There have been 991 cases (three more since Friday) associated with 127 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 34 cases in the past 39 days and 14 cases over the past seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 333,800 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 169 more doses since Friday’s April 8 update. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.3 per cent have two doses and 55.5 per cent have three doses.

87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.3 per cent have two doses and 55.5 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.6 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.6 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 90 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 90 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.2 per cent have one dose and 40.1 per cent have two doses.

56.2 per cent have one dose and 40.1 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 17.8 per cent have three doses

83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 17.8 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,649 residents have received a first dose (13 more) while 119,399 residents have received two doses (38 more) and 78,580 residents have received a third (booster) dose (112 more).

The health unit updates the list on the health unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to demand, the health unit will require all appointments to be booked via Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

With increased demand for 4th doses, all COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted by PPH will require appointments to be booked at this time. Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system over the phone at 1-833-943-3900 or online at https://t.co/tJ9dC5nxjv pic.twitter.com/U4wfwIPJSG — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) April 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.