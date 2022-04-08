COVID-19: Peterborough reports 285 active cases, outbreak at Royal Gardens Retirement Residence

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another 73 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new outbreaks over the past 48 hours, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:45 p.m., reported data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Community Risk Index: As of Wednesday, April 6, the region’s community risk index was again at “high risk.” The index will be updated each Wednesday afternoon.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 74 since Wednesday’s update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 285 — up from 252 on Wednesday and 210 on Monday. There were 208 cases reported on April 1. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 63 — unchanged since Wednesday’s update. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,427 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday afternoon reported 29 inpatients — up from 24 on Wednesday — with three individuals receiving care in an intensive care unit. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Friday reported 267 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning — nine more since Wednesday’s update — and 38 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit (unchanged) since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 40 more since Wednesday. The 6,079 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared late Wednesday at a congregate living facility in Peterborough (no. 35) and at Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. The retirement home reports two residents tested positive and the cases are considered to be linked.

“The home is largely unaffected except for a few residents who will be isolated as a close contact precaution,” stated executive director Jade Harper.

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre C2 inpatient unit : Declared April 6. The hospital on Thursday told Global News Peterborough there were three confirmed patient cases and two staff cases.

: Declared April 6. The hospital on Thursday told Global News Peterborough there were three confirmed patient cases and two staff cases. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. Congregate living facility (no. 34) in Peterborough: Declared April 5.

(no. 34) in Peterborough: Declared April 5. Congregate living facility (no. 33) in Peterborough: Declared April 4.

(no. 33) in Peterborough: Declared April 4. Congregate living facility (no. 32) in Peterborough: Declared April 4.

(no. 32) in Peterborough: Declared April 4. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

in Peterborough: Declared on April 1. Princess Garden Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 31, the home reported two resident cases in the Independent Retirement area. The cases are believed to be linked.

in Peterborough: Declared March 31, the home reported two resident cases in the Independent Retirement area. The cases are believed to be linked. Congregate living facility (No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30.

(No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30. Peterborough Regional Health Centre A5 inpatient unit: Declared March 26. On Thursday, April 8, the hospital reported seven confirmed patient cases, eight staff cases and two student cases. That’s up from five patient cases reported on March 28.

An outbreak at a congregate living facility (no. 31) was reported resolved on Thursday.

There have been 988 cases (sixmore since Wednesday) associated with 126 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 34 cases in the past 39 days and 14 cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 333,631 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 136 more doses since Wednesday’s update. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.3 per cent have two doses and 55.4 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.3 per cent have two doses and 55.4 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.5 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.5 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.9 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 89.9 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.1 per cent have one dose and 39.9 per cent have two doses.

56.1 per cent have one dose and 39.9 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 17.6 per cent have three doses

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 17.6 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,636 residents have received a first dose (15 more) while 119,361 residents have received two doses (36 more) and 78,468 residents have received a third (booster) dose (71 more).

The health unit updates the list on the health unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11.

Due to demand, the health unit will require all appointments to be booked via Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

