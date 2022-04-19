COVID-19: Additional vaccine clinics added for Peterborough Public Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been added to the provincial booking system for the jurisdiction of Peterborough Public Health.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit says clinics are now available to be booked from April 19 to May 13. Additional clinics for the month of May will be added within the next few weeks.

Details on the clinics can be found on the health unit’s vaccine clinic calendar.

All appointments must be booked using the provincial booking system by calling 1-833-943-3900 or online at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ Call the booking centre for additional information on vaccine eligibility or use the health unit’s COVID-19 vaccine immunization schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, there were 406 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction. However, on Tuesday morning, the province reported 386 active cases following three new cases and 23 more resolved cases.

The region’s community risk index as of April 13 was at “very high.” The index is updated every Wednesday.

Advertisement