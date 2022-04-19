Grenville OPP investigate eastbound 401 collision that killed three people

Send this page to someone via email

Three people died when a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Maitland in Augusta Township on Monday evening.

Grenville County OPP, Augusta Fire Rescue and Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service responded to the fatal crash at 7:30 p.m.

Three people are confirmed dead and two others were taken to hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not reported.

Highway 401 eastbound, between exit 705 (County Road 15, Maitland) and exit 716 (Edward Street, Prescott) was still closed on Tuesday morning.

The OPP is still investigating.