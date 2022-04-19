Menu

Traffic

Grenville OPP investigate eastbound 401 collision that killed three people

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 9:35 am
opp generic file View image in full screen
File photo. OPP. The Canadian Press file

Three people died when a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Maitland in Augusta Township on Monday evening.

Grenville County OPP, Augusta Fire Rescue and Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service responded to the fatal crash at 7:30 p.m.

Three people are confirmed dead and two others were taken to hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not reported.

Highway 401 eastbound, between exit 705 (County Road 15, Maitland) and exit 716 (Edward Street, Prescott) was still closed on Tuesday morning.

The OPP is still investigating.

