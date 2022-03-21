Belleville, Ont. community reeling following accident involving local family

Send this page to someone via email

A March break trip to Florida ended in tragedy for a prominent Belleville, Ont., family over the weekend.

Belleville lawyer Peter Kort, his wife and four children were involved in a deadly traffic accident in Florida that left two girls dead and four others in hospital with serious injuries.

The parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church has the Kort family in their prayers.

The Korts have been longstanding members of the church and Father Charles McDermott says the news of the tragic Florida collision that claimed the lives of 13-year-old Madeline and 10-year-old Joni has hit the community hard.

“You could just see the expressions of shock and disbelief from the people who had not heard of the tragic accident. It certainly affects all of us in this Parish community,” said McDermott.

Pieter Kort is a well-known lawyer in Belleville and the family of six is well-known in the community.

“They’ve touched many lives at their schools and in the sports communities, boxing and rugby, gymnastics and baseball, so many different sports and community events as well. Just one of those families that was so involved in our community,” said Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith.

On Saturday morning on the way home from their Florida vacation, Florida Highway Patrol says their van was struck from behind by a concrete pump truck forcing them into the back of an SUV in front of them.

The two youngest girls were pronounced dead on the scene. Sixteen-year-old Hannah and 41-year-old Jamie Kort are in hospital in critical condition while 15-year-old Ethan and 43-year-old Pieter are recovering from serious injuries.

“Just a shock that something like this could happen in our community,” added Smith.

The Kort family lives in a quiet, close-knit Belleville neighbourhood where one neighbour said the family was well liked and socialized with everyone on the street.

She went on to say the Kort family organizes street get-togethers as well as the maintenance and care of a community skating rink every year.

Flags fly at half mast at the schools of the Korts.

Both school boards in the area have said that grief counsellors will be made available for staff and students at all schools.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family that has raised over $300,000.