Crime

Toronto police arrest suspected TTC subway pusher

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 7:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Police searching for a female suspect wanted for attempted murder at TTC subway station' Police searching for a female suspect wanted for attempted murder at TTC subway station
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, police allege the female suspect pushed another woman onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station.

An arrest has been made after a female suspect pushed another woman off a subway platform in Toronto Sunday night, police say.

On Monday morning, police said a woman narrowly escaped being hit by a TTC subway train after she was pushed off the platform. Police said the incident happened at the Bloor-Yonge subway station downtown at around 9 p.m.

A 39-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries due to the fall but was not hit by the train, police said.

Read more: Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station escapes by crawling under platform

Police told Global News the woman managed to crawl underneath the covered part of the platform to avoid being struck by the train that came through the subway station.

In a press release issued Monday evening, Toronto police announced a 45-year-old woman had been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police said Edith Frayne from Toronto was arrested around 6:18 p.m. at Finch GO station. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police originally said the two women did not know one another. Officers did not confirm if they still believed this was the case after the arrest.

“Investigators would like to thank the public for the tips received and the Toronto Transit Commission for their assistance in this investigation,” police said.

—  With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

A photo of the suspect wanted by police after a woman was pushed onto TTC subway tracks at Yonge-Bloor subway station on April 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo of the suspect wanted by police after a woman was pushed onto TTC subway tracks at Yonge-Bloor subway station on April 17, 2022. Provided / Toronto Police
