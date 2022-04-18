Toronto police arrest suspected TTC subway pusher

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made after a female suspect pushed another woman off a subway platform in Toronto Sunday night, police say.

On Monday morning, police said a woman narrowly escaped being hit by a TTC subway train after she was pushed off the platform. Police said the incident happened at the Bloor-Yonge subway station downtown at around 9 p.m.

A 39-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries due to the fall but was not hit by the train, police said.

Police told Global News the woman managed to crawl underneath the covered part of the platform to avoid being struck by the train that came through the subway station.

In a press release issued Monday evening, Toronto police announced a 45-year-old woman had been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police said Edith Frayne from Toronto was arrested around 6:18 p.m. at Finch GO station. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police originally said the two women did not know one another. Officers did not confirm if they still believed this was the case after the arrest.

“Investigators would like to thank the public for the tips received and the Toronto Transit Commission for their assistance in this investigation,” police said.

