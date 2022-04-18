Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station escapes by crawling under platform

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a woman narrowly escaped being hit by a TTC subway train Sunday night after she was pushed off the platform by a complete stranger.

Police said the incident happened at the Bloor-Yonge subway station downtown at around 9 p.m.

A 39-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries due to the fall but was not hit by the train, police said.

Police told Global News the woman managed to crawl underneath the covered part of the platform to avoid being struck by the train that came through the subway station.

Investigators said it is believed that this was a random incident and not targeted.

They said they do not believe that the suspect or the victim knew each other.

It is unclear what happened before the woman was pushed but police said they do not believe there was any altercation beforehand.

Several emergency crews responded to the incident and police are still looking for a female suspect.

The suspect is described as a woman with blonde hair and an average build. She was last seen wearing a grey Levi shirt, black jacket, black pants, whie shoes, pink and grey toque and was carrying a grey bag.

A photo of the suspect will be released later on Monday, police said.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: UPDATE

Bloor St East + Yonge St

– Police are actively looking for the suspect

– The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS53Div

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 18, 2022

