Feast table at En’owkin Centre in Penticton creates community

At the En’okwkin Centre in Penticton, a newly constructed table called the Four Food Chiefs Feast Table is connecting community members with one another and also with their culture.

“This represents an outdoor feasting table but also an outdoor classroom … where we can practice culture and just visit with guests that come,” said Tracey Kim Bonneau, En’owkin Centre.

The En’owkin Centre is a place where cultural teachers come together to revive language, culture and also the arts. Near its front doors is the Four Food Chiefs Feast Table, where every detail is full of meaning.

“The braid (painted on the table) represents interconnection, and it really just represents parts of the unseen world that we don’t necessarily see, but are keeping the life-force together,” said the artist Cody Lecroy.

Story continues below advertisement

This table will now be a meeting point open to members of the community and students at the En’owkin Centre to learn, meet and share.

“When we have an education centre, like the En’owkin Centre, we bring back those teachings … and teach our grandkids respect for the land, and that they are caretakers,” said Richard Armstrong, Knowledge Keeper.

Four Food Chiefs Feast Table was unveiled just in time for the community to enjoy it as the weather warms up.