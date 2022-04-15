3 charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Toronto condo

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder after a Toronto man was found dead by a family member inside of his home earlier this week.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of York and Harbour streets on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

Police said 31-year-old Daniel Hoffman was found dead inside of his residence.

A police source previously told Global News that a member of the victim’s family went to Hoffman’s condo to meet him.

When they gained access to the condo, the family member found the victim with obvious signs of trauma and called 911, the source said.

In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said that with the assistance of Niagara Regional Police, three people have been arrested and charged in connection with Hoffman’s death.

There is no word on if Hoffman had any sort of relationship with the accused individuals.

2:21 Police investigating after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead Police investigating after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead

Oakville resident Adriana Desario, 20, Toronto resident Niki Kirimi, 18, and Toronto resident Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, 22, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

“Investigators are concerned that there maybe other criminal investigations involving these accuseds using different names. An image of each accused has been released,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

In the statement, police thanked members of the public who helped with the investigation.

Hoffman’s death marks Toronto’s 21st homicide of 2022.

— With files from Hannah Jackson and Catherine McDonald

View image in full screen Adriana Desario, 20. Handout / Toronto Police

View image in full screen Niki Kirimi, 18. Handout / Toronto Police

View image in full screen Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, 22. Handout / Toronto Police