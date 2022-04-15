Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Toronto condo

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 5:19 pm
Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Hoffman was found deceased. View image in full screen
Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Hoffman was found deceased. Toronto Police / Provided

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder after a Toronto man was found dead by a family member inside of his home earlier this week.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of York and Harbour streets on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

Police said 31-year-old Daniel Hoffman was found dead inside of his residence.

Read more: Police investigate after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead

A police source previously told Global News that a member of the victim’s family went to Hoffman’s condo to meet him.

When they gained access to the condo, the family member found the victim with obvious signs of trauma and called 911, the source said.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said that with the assistance of Niagara Regional Police, three people have been arrested and charged in connection with Hoffman’s death.

There is no word on if Hoffman had any sort of relationship with the accused individuals.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead' Police investigating after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead
Police investigating after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead

Oakville resident Adriana Desario, 20, Toronto resident Niki Kirimi, 18, and Toronto resident Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, 22, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

“Investigators are concerned that there maybe other criminal investigations involving these accuseds using different names. An image of each accused has been released,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

In the statement, police thanked members of the public who helped with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Hoffman’s death marks Toronto’s 21st homicide of 2022.

— With files from Hannah Jackson and Catherine McDonald

Adriana Desario, 20. View image in full screen
Adriana Desario, 20. Handout / Toronto Police
Niki Kirimi, 18. View image in full screen
Niki Kirimi, 18. Handout / Toronto Police
Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, 22. View image in full screen
Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, 22. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagSecond Degree Murder tagtoronto police service tagToronto Homicide tagdaniel hoffman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers