Police investigate after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers were called to the Harbour Street and York Street area on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

Police said a man was found dead inside his residence.

Officers have identified the man as 31-year-old Daniel Hoffman from Toronto.

Police are now asking anyone who had contact with Hoffman on April 12 or April 13 to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

