4-alarm fire breaks out at building on Toronto’s College Street

Toronto Fire says a four-alarm fire that broke out at a commercial-residential mixed building early Friday has been knocked down.

Fire officials said they were called to College Street just east of Grace Street in Little Italy at around 12:55 a.m.

They said 30 trucks attended the scene with about 100 to 120 firefighters.

The fire department said firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames going through the roof.

No injuries were reported. No one was found after a sweep of the adjacent units, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down about an hour after crews were called, at around 3 a.m.

An investigation has been launched into the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.

As always, thank you to our @TorontoPolice and @TorontoMedics colleagues for their support and assistance on scene. And while none of the displaced residents required emergency housing assistance overnight, thank you @TorontoOEM for always being here to help as required. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 15, 2022