Fire

4-alarm fire breaks out at building on Toronto’s College Street

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 8:21 am
A photo of 615 College Street following a fire on April 15, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo of 615 College Street following a fire on April 15, 2022. Global News

Toronto Fire says a four-alarm fire that broke out at a commercial-residential mixed building early Friday has been knocked down.

Fire officials said they were called to College Street just east of Grace Street in Little Italy at around 12:55 a.m.

They said 30 trucks attended the scene with about 100 to 120 firefighters.

The fire department said firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames going through the roof.

Read more: Around 50 firefighters respond to blaze at home in Toronto’s east end

No injuries were reported. No one was found after a sweep of the adjacent units, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down about an hour after crews were called, at around 3 a.m.

An investigation has been launched into the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.

