Around 50 firefighters respond to blaze at home in Toronto’s east end

Around 50 firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in Toronto’s east end Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just west of Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East before 2 p.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson told Global News the blaze was deemed a two-alarm. Most of the fire has since been extinguished.

Acting division commander Rob Pennington said crews will remain on scene watching for flare-ups.

“As far as I know, it wasn’t occupied when the fire started,” Pennington said.

“It was a very good response to this fire. And … the homes are close together but they were all built to fire code specs. And it’s because of their construction that it didn’t spread any further and it gave our crews a chance to stop it before it caused damage to the other houses.”

He said there was some exposure damage to surrounding units, but the “bulk” of the damage was limited to one home.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

View image in full screen The scene of the fire in Scarborough on Tuesday. Global News

FIRE:

Rouge River Dr + Sheppard Ave East

1:49pm

– Reports of a house fire

– Police are on scene

@Toronto_Fire is advising a working fire

ROAD CLOSURES: E/B Rouge River Dr N/O Sheppard and Rouge River at Red Fox Place @TTCnotices#GO438223

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 8, 2022

