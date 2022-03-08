Menu

Canada

Around 50 firefighters respond to blaze at home in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 4:54 pm
Around 50 firefighters responded to a blaze at an east-Toronto home on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Around 50 firefighters responded to a blaze at an east-Toronto home on Tuesday. Global News

Around 50 firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in Toronto’s east end Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just west of Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East before 2 p.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson told Global News the blaze was deemed a two-alarm. Most of the fire has since been extinguished.

Acting division commander Rob Pennington said crews will remain on scene watching for flare-ups.

Read more: 1 man hospitalized in ‘serious’ condition after Toronto fire: officials

“As far as I know, it wasn’t occupied when the fire started,” Pennington said.

“It was a very good response to this fire. And … the homes are close together but they were all built to fire code specs. And it’s because of their construction that it didn’t spread any further and it gave our crews a chance to stop it before it caused damage to the other houses.”

He said there was some exposure damage to surrounding units, but the “bulk” of the damage was limited to one home.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The scene of the fire in Scarborough on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the fire in Scarborough on Tuesday. Global News

