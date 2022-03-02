1 man hospitalized in ‘serious’ condition after Toronto fire: officials

One person was taken to hospital in serious but not-life-threatening condition on Wednesday after a fire at an apartment building in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said officers received reports of a fire in the King Street West and Springhurst Avenue area.
Toronto Paramedics said its personnel transported one man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Toronto fire advised that it was a two-alarm fire, and that crews were clearing out smoke.
Officers temporarily closed westbound traffic on King Street West at Jameson Avenue, but the roadway has since reopened.
