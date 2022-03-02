Menu

Fire

1 man hospitalized in ‘serious’ condition after Toronto fire: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 8:56 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say a teen has died a week after sustaining serious injuries, when a car flipped over on a busy downtown sidewalk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

One person was taken to hospital in serious but not-life-threatening condition on Wednesday after a fire at an apartment building in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers received reports of a fire in the King Street West and Springhurst Avenue area.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Paramedics said its personnel transported one man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Toronto fire advised that it was a two-alarm fire, and that crews were clearing out smoke.

Officers temporarily closed westbound traffic on King Street West at Jameson Avenue, but the roadway has since reopened.

