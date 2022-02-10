Suspect arrested after stealing fire truck from Toronto fire station, police say

Toronto police say a person is in custody after allegedly stealing a fire truck from a firehall in the city’s east end.
Police said the incident happened at Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East near Woodbine Avenue at around 4:51 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said they initially received reports that someone had stolen a fire truck.
Police said the suspect allegedly drove the truck right through the firehall door.
Trending Stories
Officers pulled the suspect over after driving only a short distance, police said.
The lights on the fire truck were not on.
No other damage was reported except for the fire department’s door.
Police did not release the age or gender for the suspect.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments