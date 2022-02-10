Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested after stealing fire truck from Toronto fire station, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 6:38 am
A Toronto Fire Services truck. View image in full screen
A Toronto Fire Services truck. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a person is in custody after allegedly stealing a fire truck from a firehall in the city’s east end.

Police said the incident happened at Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East near Woodbine Avenue at around 4:51 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said they initially received reports that someone had stolen a fire truck.

Police said the suspect allegedly drove the truck right through the firehall door.

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 people taken to hospital after fire in south Etobicoke

Officers pulled the suspect over after driving only a short distance, police said.

The lights on the fire truck were not on.

Story continues below advertisement

No other damage was reported except for the fire department’s door.

Police did not release the age or gender for the suspect.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto Fire tagFire Department tagQueen Street tagWoodbine Avenue tagStolen Fire Truck tagToronto Fire Station 227 tagToronto fire truck stolen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers