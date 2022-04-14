Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate armed robbery at Fort Saskatchewan hotel

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 10:38 am
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

RCMP are looking to the public for information after an armed robbery at a Fort Saskatchewan hotel on Wednesday.

Just after 9 p.m., RCMP said a man walked into the lounge of a hotel on 103 Street, fired a black shotgun and demanded cash.

The man allegedly stole an unknown about of cash before firing the shotgun a second time. He then left the hotel and drove off in a grey Honda sedan, RCMP said Thursday morning.

Read more: Innocent bystanders could have been harmed in 46% of Edmonton shootings in 2021

One man was taken to hospital in Edmonton with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

Trending Stories

RCMP are now searching for the male suspect, who is described as five feet eight inches to six feet tall, about 200 pounds, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with white lettering, sunglasses, a balaclava, a black baseball cap and faded blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses or drivers with dashcam video in the area of 100 Avenue and 103 Street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday can contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment at 780-997-7900. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crime tagArmed Robbery tagFort Saskatchewan tagfort saskatchewan rcmp tagFort Saskatchewan crime tagFort Saskatchewan Shooting tagFort Saskatchewan armed robbery tagFort Saskatchewan hotel tagFort Saskatchewan hotel robbery tagFort Saskatchewan hotel shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers