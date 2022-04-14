RCMP investigate armed robbery at Fort Saskatchewan hotel

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking to the public for information after an armed robbery at a Fort Saskatchewan hotel on Wednesday.

Just after 9 p.m., RCMP said a man walked into the lounge of a hotel on 103 Street, fired a black shotgun and demanded cash.

The man allegedly stole an unknown about of cash before firing the shotgun a second time. He then left the hotel and drove off in a grey Honda sedan, RCMP said Thursday morning.

One man was taken to hospital in Edmonton with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

RCMP are now searching for the male suspect, who is described as five feet eight inches to six feet tall, about 200 pounds, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with white lettering, sunglasses, a balaclava, a black baseball cap and faded blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses or drivers with dashcam video in the area of 100 Avenue and 103 Street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday can contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment at 780-997-7900. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.