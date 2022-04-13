Menu

Crime

Teen seriously injured in northwest Edmonton hit and run

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 1:57 pm
Edmonton police say a 14-year-old boy was walking in a marked crosswalk in the area of 133 Street at 137 Avenue at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when he was struck by an SUV. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say a 14-year-old boy was walking in a marked crosswalk in the area of 133 Street at 137 Avenue at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when he was struck by an SUV. Global News

Police are looking for witnesses after a 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday night.

The teen was walking in a marked crosswalk, heading north on the west side of 133 Street at 137 Avenue at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he was struck by an eastbound SUV.

The man driving the SUV stopped, got out of the vehicle, placed a blanket on the boy and then drove off before police arrived, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Family searching for answers after teen killed in hit-and-run north of Edmonton

The vehicle involved in the hit and run is described as a green SUV, which will have front-end damage, police said.

The EPS major collision section has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone who witnessed the hit and run, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

