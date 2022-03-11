Family searching for answers after teen killed in hit-and-run north of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

On the side of Highway 28 north of Edmonton, sitting in the cold snow are flowers, stuffed animals and calls for Justice for Angel Cardinal.

The memorial was placed at the site where the 19-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Feb. 26. RCMP are investigating and want to talk to anyone who was driving in the area about one kilometer north of Anthony Henday Drive that Saturday morning between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.

Read more: RCMP investigating possible fatal pedestrian hit and run just outside Edmonton

Police are also asking an unknown man who called 911 using a text app to come forward, as well as a woman who was in a dark vehicle who stopped at the scene.

“We love Angel so much and she is going to missed greatly by all that knew her.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cardinal’s aunt Skylene Gladue said the family doesn’t know why she was even in the area or who she may have been with.

“Please help the family get the answers we so need and give Angel the justice she so deserves.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Please help the family get the answers we so need and give Angel the justice she so deserves."

“All we know is that it was early in the morning that she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run,” Gladue said. “It’s heartless, it’s senseless, there’s just no need for it… They should have stayed.”

2:41 Train collision with woman cuts off access to Maple Crest neighbourhood Train collision with woman cuts off access to Maple Crest neighbourhood – Oct 26, 2021

“It’s unnatural to lose a child and it’s unnatural to lose a niece or nephew. And just hearing that news was devastating.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cardinal lived through a lot: her mom died when she was young and her dad passed away a few months ago. Even through all the grief and trauma, she still managed to bring joy to those around her, her aunt said.

Gladue describes her niece as full of life, and a vibrant soul.

“That’s all I have left of her, is those memories.”

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for man suspected in fatal Edmonton hit and run in May

“You just always ended up laughing when you were around her. She always made you feel so good. She was so supportive and empowering and uplifting,” Gladue said. “She always made sure to tell you what she loved about every single time she was around.”

Cardinal had two young children, wanted to travel the world, and looked up to her aunt, Gladue said.

“Me and my travels and acting, she would always be like, ‘Auntie you inspire me. One day I am going to be like you,” Gladue said.

“She just had so much more life to live.”