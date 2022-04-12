Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Occupants escape as fire tears through Brighton home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire tears through home in Brighton' Fire tears through home in Brighton
No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured after fire destroyed a home in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Hutchinson, Brighton Fire Services received several 911 calls around 9:10 a.m. for a possible house fire on Lakehurst Street near the entrance to Presquille Provincial Park.

He said crews found the front porch engulfed in flames.

Read more: No injuries reported as house fire in Norwood closes section of Hwy. 7

Occupants in the home escaped before crews arrived, he said.

Trending Stories

Neighbouring Cramahe Township was contacted for mutual aid support to fight the fire, which quickly spread through the roof of the home.

The fire remains under investigation but a space heater on the porch being used to warm seedlings is being viewed as a possible cause.

Story continues below advertisement

Early damage estimates are pegged at $500,000, Hutchinson said.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Fire safety in the kitchen' Health Matters: Fire safety in the kitchen
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHouse Fire tagBrighton tagCramahe Township tagBrighton house fire tagBrighton Fire tagbrighton fire services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers