Occupants escape as fire tears through Brighton home

No one was injured after fire destroyed a home in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Hutchinson, Brighton Fire Services received several 911 calls around 9:10 a.m. for a possible house fire on Lakehurst Street near the entrance to Presquille Provincial Park.

He said crews found the front porch engulfed in flames.

Occupants in the home escaped before crews arrived, he said.

Neighbouring Cramahe Township was contacted for mutual aid support to fight the fire, which quickly spread through the roof of the home.

The fire remains under investigation but a space heater on the porch being used to warm seedlings is being viewed as a possible cause.

Early damage estimates are pegged at $500,000, Hutchinson said.