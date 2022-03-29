Menu

Fire

House fire in Norwood closes section of Hwy. 7

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 9:39 am
Firefighters battle a house fire on Hwy. 7 in Norwood on March 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle a house fire on Hwy. 7 in Norwood on March 29, 2022. Paul Dinsdale/Global News Peterborough

No injuries have been reported following a house fire in the village of Norwood on Tuesday morning.

Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters are currently battling a house fire on Hwy. 7.  Firefighters at the scene say all occupants in the home are accounted for.

Read more: Family of 5 dead, including 3 children, after Brampton house fire

 

A section of the highway is closed between County Road 45 and Asphodel 7th Line. Detours are in place. Commercial motor vehicles will be using County Road 38 to County Road 2 to County Road 45 due to load restrictions, according to Peterborough County OPP.

The house fire just east of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and across from St. Paul Catholic Elementary School on nearby Oak Street.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board says buses, students and staff were able to arrive at school safely on Tuesday morning.

Due to smoke in the vicinity, the school is currently in “shelter in place” — the safety response used when an environmental or weather-related situation keeps occupants in the school.

“Otherwise, it is business as usual,” said Galen Eagle, communications manager for the board.

“The school principal will be closely monitoring the situation, but at the moment there does not appear to be any risk to the school and fire services are at the scene across the street managing the situation.”

 

— more to come

