‘Do not approach’: Toronto police seek public’s assistance locating elopee

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elopee, missing in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers are searching for 60-year-old Glen Alexander Martin, who was last seen on Monday at 2:17 p.m., in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

Officers said Martin is five feet six inches tall and weighs 313 pounds. He has grey, shoulder-length, wavy hair, brown eyes and a grey beard.

According to police, he was last seen wearing reading glasses, a black cap, a black jacket, a red shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Officers said an elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility but is “absent without leave.”

Police said Martin is currently bound by a Form 49 Warrant of Committal, which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when someone is found to be not criminally responsible for a charge in court.

“The Warrant of Committal ‘Disposition of Detention’ commits the person to the custody of a provincial psychiatric hospital and subjects them to abide by certain conditions,” the release reads.

According to police, he was found not criminally responsible for sexual assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Police said they are concerned for Martin’s safety.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.