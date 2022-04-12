Man charged with 1st degree murder in 2 separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for two separate “random” murders of two men within about 48 hours of each other in the city.

On April 7, at around 5 p.m., police said crews responded to Sherbourne Subway Station for reports of a shooting at the Glen Road entrance.

Police said 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev received medical attention by an off-duty paramedic for multiple gun shot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kartik was an international student from India studying marketing at Seneca College. A vigil was held for him at Nathan Phillips Square the following day.

Read more: Vigil held to mourn death of Seneca College student shot at Toronto subway station

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer addressed the media and said investigators believe Kartik was a complete stranger to the suspect.

“Unprovoked, this man shot Kartik multiples times killing him,” Ramer told reporters on Tuesday.

Two days later, on April 9 at around 6:55 p.m., police said they responded to another downtown shooting near Dundas and George streets.

Police said the suspect came up from behind the victim, who was walking home at the time, and opened fire. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by police as 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath.

Investigators said both fatal shootings were “random” but they were able to make a link between them.

On Sunday night, Richard Jonathan Edwin of Toronto was arrested. He is facing two first-degree murder charges.

Ramer also said after a search warrant was executed for Edwin’s home, officers found several loaded firearms “on the floor next to him.”

Global News spoke to Kartik’s father, Jitesh Vasudev, over Zoom from India.

Story continues below advertisement

Jitesh said the news of the quick arrest was a relief and that the accused “should get the punishment, which he deserves, to murder an innocent person.”

“This is the pain, actually, that he was murdered for no reason.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is the pain, actually, that he was murdered for no reason."

“He was just walking there,” Jitesh said fighting back tears. “He didn’t know this was going to happen to him … He was brutally murdered.”

Jitesh said his son arrived in Canada just three months ago to start a new life. He said he expected that his son was going to one of the safest countries in the world.

Jitesh said Kartik’s body will be returned by plane on Friday, arriving in India on Saturday. He also said Kartik was one of two sons.

#BREAKING Police have arrested ONE man in relation to the murders of 35 y-o Elijah Eleazar Mahepath & 21 y-o Kartik Vasudev. Two separate unprovoked shootings, two days apart in downtown Toronto. The suspected killer was tracked to Bloor and Spadina and arrested Sunday morning — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) April 12, 2022

Advertisement