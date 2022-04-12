Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 1st degree murder in 2 separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues & Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Details emerge after Toronto’s 20th homicide of 2022' Details emerge after Toronto’s 20th homicide of 2022
WATCH ABOVE: More details are emerging about Toronto’s latest murder victim, a man who was fatally shot on Saturday night. Global News’ Catherine McDonald has the story.

Toronto police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for two separate “random” murders of two men within about 48 hours of each other in the city.

On April 7, at around 5 p.m., police said crews responded to Sherbourne Subway Station for reports of a shooting at the Glen Road entrance.

Police said 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev received medical attention by an off-duty paramedic for multiple gun shot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kartik was an international student from India studying marketing at Seneca College. A vigil was held for him at Nathan Phillips Square the following day.

Read more: Vigil held to mourn death of Seneca College student shot at Toronto subway station

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer addressed the media and said investigators believe Kartik was a complete stranger to the suspect.

“Unprovoked, this man shot Kartik multiples times killing him,” Ramer told reporters on Tuesday.

Two days later, on April 9 at around 6:55 p.m., police said they responded to another downtown shooting near Dundas and George streets.

Police said the suspect came up from behind the victim, who was walking home at the time, and opened fire. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by police as 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dies after being shot ‘multiple times’ in downtown Toronto: police

Investigators said both fatal shootings were “random” but they were able to make a link between them.

On Sunday night, Richard Jonathan Edwin of Toronto was arrested. He is facing two first-degree murder charges.

Ramer also said after a search warrant was executed for Edwin’s home, officers found several loaded firearms “on the floor next to him.”

Global News spoke to Kartik’s father, Jitesh Vasudev, over Zoom from India.

Story continues below advertisement

Jitesh said the news of the quick arrest was a relief and that the accused “should get the punishment, which he deserves, to murder an innocent person.”

“He was just walking there,” Jitesh said fighting back tears. “He didn’t know this was going to happen to him … He was brutally murdered.”

Jitesh said his son arrived in Canada just three months ago to start a new life. He said he expected that his son was going to one of the safest countries in the world.

Jitesh said Kartik’s body will be returned by plane on Friday, arriving in India on Saturday. He also said Kartik was one of two sons.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto shootings tagToronto Homicide tagDundas Street tagGeorge Street tagToronto murders tagkartik vasudev tagsherbourne subway station tagElijah Eleazar Mahepath tagSherbourne subway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers