OPP appeal for information regarding Wasaga Beach abduction, link previous assault

Ontario Provincial Police are once again appealing to the public for any information regarding the abduction of a 37-year-old woman earlier this year.

Elnaz Hajtamiri, was kidnapped from a home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach at around 8:30 on Jan. 12.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

View image in full screen Police said the suspects fled in a white SUV, believed to be a Lexus RX (OPP/Provided).

Officers have been searching for Hajtamiri ever since. She is described as five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

In a press release issued Tuesday, officers said investigators have linked Hajtimiri’s abduction with an assault that occurred in the parking lot of her home on Dec. 20, 2021.

View image in full screen Police said Hajtamiri was assaulted in the parking lot of her home in Richmond Hill in December of 2021. OPP / Handout

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham confirmed that Hajtimiri was struck in the head with a frying pan, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a press release Monday, OPP said “investigators believe the same individuals are either involved in Hajtimiri’s abduction or can identify those who are responsible.”

Graham said there is no information regarding a motive or rationale for Hajtimiri’s abduction, and no ransom demand has been received to date.

He said the OPP is aware that an individual was charged with criminal harassment on Jan. 21, in Wasaga Beach.

“That individual was known to Elnaz and had previously had a relationship with her,” Graham said.

“The accused was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood today, April 12. That matter remains before the courts.”

Graham said anyone with information regarding Haktamiri’s abduction or her whereabouts can to contact the designated tip line at 1-833-728-3415, their local police, or Crime Stoppers.

“We hope that anyone with any information will do the right thing. Come forward to police and help bring resolution to Elnaz’s family,” he said.

“If you haven’t done so already, I would urge you to look around your properties, your neighbourhood, and potentially anywhere else for any clues that may be of assistance as to what happened to Elnaz.”

OPP officers also made the appeal in both Farsi and Arabic on Tuesday.

“We desperately need your help. If you have any information, please share with the police,” Hajtamiri’s mother, Fariba Hajtamiri said in a statement.

“I beg you, as a mother, to guide us and tell us anything you know. Please help us find Elnaz.”