Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo ready for new title

After announcing he and his wife Laura are expecting a baby, Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo is ready to embrace the new title of “dad.”

“It’s very exciting,” said Fajardo. “I think it’s going to put a lot of things in perspective. My ‘why’ is definitely different this year because now it’s going from being the best husband to being the best husband and father now.”

And with the baby boy due on Sept. 12, Fajardo is fully preparing himself for a whirlwind of a season, with many other things on the go for the soon-to-be father.

“If there’s ever a season for pressure-packed, it’s this year,” said Fajardo. “We’ve lost in the West final back-to-back years to Winnipeg, I’m in a contract year, we’re having a baby mid-season, the Grey Cup is in Saskatchewan, so throw everything at me and we’ll see what happens at the end of the year.”

And what also excites Fajardo about the upcoming season is the familiarity he has with the offence.

Earlier this off-season, Fajardo spent some time training with receivers Shaq Evans and Kian Schaffer-Baker, two of the many players who are returning to the Green and White for a second consecutive season.

Plus, the relationship between Fajardo and offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas has continued to grow this year after the duo’s first full season together in 2021.

“Having this continuity in our roster and myself and Maas and our relationship, I think the sky is the limit for our offence,” said Fajardo. “I think it will be very exciting times and it’s better to have all the pressure in one season than no pressure at all because I always tell people pressure and nerves means that you care.

“And I care a lot about bringing this province a Grey Cup because they deserve it. We have such great fans here who care a lot about football so I take a lot of pride in going out there and hopefully hoisting that Grey Cup over our head at the end of this year at home in front of our incredible fans.”